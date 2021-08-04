11 Styles P Tracks You Need In Your Playlist [Listen]

If last night’s Verzuz battle taught us anything, The Lox is nothing to play around with. Sheek Louch was running around the stage like a silverback gorilla, and Jadakiss probably was the MVP of the night. But it was Styles P who brought the energy on social media with Dipset Capo Jim Jones to promote the event and continued it throughout the night at Madison Square Garden. Styles P is known as the unsung hero of The Lox. Insightful yet gitty, there is a reason why Styles is known as the “Gangster and the Gentleman.” While Jadakiss is known for his classic verses and being “Top 5 Death or Alive,” SP has a strong discography of his own.
Styles P has 14 solo studio albums to his credit plus four more collaborative albums outside of his numerous projects with The Lox. He’s also played his part and heated battles with Puff Daddy Jay-Z and 50 Cent. To keep it a buck, Styles P is someone you do not want to mess with on and off the microphone.
If you are sleep, here are 11 tracks from Ghost that you should have in your playlist. While members of The Lox may appear on some of these tracks, these are not songs from the group. These are solo tracks featuring one of the most underrated lyricists in hip hop history.
1. Styles P – Good Times (I Get High)
Possibly is the most known solo track, Styles P floats on this track about indulging on some of the finest green
2. Styles P – Blow Your Mind
The first single off his 2007 album “Super Gangster (Extraordinary Gentleman),” SP follows up with some Good Times.
3. Styles P – Alone In The Street
One of the most underrated tracks and one of his best introspective songs
4. Styles P – Time
Ghost maybe be at his best when he is introspective and Time is a perfect example
5. Styles P – Sensai Style
SP is nice on albums but a monster on the mixtape circuit
6. Styles P & Noreaga – Come Thru
SP and rapper turned Podcaster Noreaga tag team on the track featured on the Violator 2.o compilation album
7. Styles P – No Ideas Freestyle
One of the best freestyles you will hear from Ghost.
8. Styles P – A Gangster and a Gentleman
Wonder how you can be a Gangster and a Gentleman? Here’s the blueprint
9. Styles P – Holiday
SP Holiday Styles, The Ghost. Nuff said
10. Styles P & Pharoahe Monch – The Life
Styles P and Pharoahe Monch connect on the Rawkus Records compilation? Remember Rawkus Records?
11. Styles P – I’m Black
And always know, SP is going to represent is people.