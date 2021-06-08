HomeMusic

15 Celebrity Besties Who Are #BestfriendGoals

Posted 11 hours ago

1. Michelle Obama and Tina Knowles

Viral video of Michelle Obama and Mama Tina Knowles having a grand ole’ time at the “On The Run II” tour made us all stop and reflect on the good memories we share with our best girlfriend. From costume parties to performing side-by-side, scroll through this gallery of celebrity besties doing it all.

2. Tisha Campbell-Martin and Tichina Arnold

Tisha Campbell-Martin and Tichina Arnold

3. Sanaa Lathan and Regina Hall

Sanaa Lathan and Regina Hall

4. Lala Anthony and Serena Williams

Lala Anthony and Serena Williams

5. Kelly Rowland and Ciara

Kelly Rowland and Ciara

6. Cardi B and Hennessy Carolina

Cardi B and Hennessy Carolina

Sisters make the best friends.

7. Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King

8. LeToya Luckett and Eudoxie Bridges

LeToya Luckett and Eudoxie Bridges

9. Karrueche Tran and Christina Millian

Karrueche Tran and Christina Millian

10. Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah

Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah

11. Sherri Shepherd and Niecy Nash

Sherri Shepherd and Niecy Nash

12. Kim Kardashian and La La

Kim Kardashian and La La

13. Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland

Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland

14. Kandi Burruss and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris

Kandi Burruss and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris

15. Chilli and T-Boz

Chilli and T-Boz
