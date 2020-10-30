2020 Celebrity Halloween Costumes

It’s our favorite time of year. Halloween is the official kickoff off for the holiday season and the celebrities we love are are in the spooky spirit, even if this Halloween is a socially-distanced one.
Talk show host Tamron Hall came through with the glamorous Halloween slay, channeling Diana Ross with big hit and sparkly gowns. Ciara have us her best Cardi impression by recreating Cardi’s debut album cover.
Quincy turned his unibrow into the starting point for his Frida costume. And Saweetie filmed a whole “Bootylicious” video starring herself as Destiny’s Child.
We’ll be updating this gallery as more celebrity costumes come in!
1. Ciara Channels Cardi B
Ciara is bringing that Halloween costume heat early! The “Body Party” singer channeled Cardi B for Halloween and recreated the cover of Cardi’s platinum selling debut album “Invasion Of Privacy.” And she nailed it! Ci Ci dons Cardi’s checkered jacket, green finger waves and sexy pose. If that didn’t win you over, her son Future Jr. Comes through with the Offset costume!
2. Tamron Hall Is Diana Ross
Tamron Hall is bringing the glam this season giving us her best Diana Ross impression. The daytime talk show host appeared on her show, today, in full costume. Didn’t she nail it?!
3. Saweetie As Destiny’s Child
Saweetie came through as Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle and remade the “Bootylicious” video starring herself.
4. Quincy Uses His Unibrow To Become Frida
Quincy May have just won Halloween with his boundary-pushing costume. Diddy’s son came through as Frida, using his signature unibrow to channel the Mexican painter. Makeup artist Meagan Hester brought Quincy’s vision to life.
5. Marlo Hampton Giving Us Foxy Brown
Celebs channeling their favorite album covers is a trend this year. “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” fashion queen Marlo Hampton gave us Foxy Brown real news this Halloween with her version of Foxy’s album “Broken Silence.”