2021 In Review: The Blackest Sports Moments Of The Year In Photos

There were hundreds if not thousands of sports stories this year that resonated with readers, what with no shortage of sporting events despite the everpresent and persistent COVID-19 pandemic that went above and beyond its call of duty by postponing, rescheduling and all-out canceling too many athletic contests around the world.

Together, they are responsible for NewsOne’s list of the Blackest sports moments of 2021 in photos.

What makes something “Black” or the “Blackest,” you ask? Keep reading to find out.

One byproduct of the pandemic has been a purported reckoning on race around the globe, a movement that crossed over into the sporting world last year with such instances as tennis champion Naomi Osaka donning face masks emblazoned with the names of Black people whose deaths were attempted to be covered up by local law enforcement agencies.

MORE: Here’s 10 Of The Tokyo Olympics’ Blackest Moments

There was also the professional basketball teams and players who collectively kneeled before playing on a court that bore the words “Black Lives Matter” during the NBA’s so-called “bubble” season that helped raise awareness of racist police brutality — the same issue that got Colin Kaepernick banished from the NFL a few years earlier.

In the calendar year of 2021, the intersection of sports and race revealed itself in several different forms as athletes did their part to push the struggle forward as a way to help the overall cause.

One of those ways was for Major League Baseball (MLB), which has recently drawn headlines for its lack of outreach to Black American players, to defiantly move the location of the 2021 all-star game away from the state of Georgia, which implemented voting restrictions decried as “racist” that have effectively made it harder to cast ballots for Black and brown people, in particular.

The 2020 Olympics, which were rescheduled to the summer of 2021, was also a major opportunity for athletes on a global stage to make certain statements (even if they were not permitted by the International Olympic Committee…)

But, of course, there isn’t necessarily a need to make a statement in order to have what NewsOne considers one of the many Blackest moments in sports of the year. It could also be defined by a gesture, an attitude, or maybe something else that is unexplainable aside from its Blackness.

In other words, Blackness and what constitutes something being “Black” cannot readily be defined and instead is more of a vibe than anything else. Don’t believe us? Keep reading and scroll down to find 10 examples of that truth while you enjoy the Blackest moments of 2021 in photos. Spoiler alert: One of the moments is immortalized in video form.

Let us know which ones we forgot.

