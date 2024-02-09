Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2024 NFL Honors were held in Las Vegas’ Resorts World just days before Super Bowl LVIII. The best of the NFL were all in attendance for the awards ceremony to see which one of their peers was getting recognized.

In addition, The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class was revealed including Dwight Freeney, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Julius Peppers, Patrick Willis, Randy Gradishar (senior), and Steve McMichael (senior).

In addition to the NFL elite Janelle Moane, Gayle King, Issa Rae were in attendance with host Keegan-Michael Key.

The post 2024 NFL Honors Red Carpet Fashion appeared first on Black America Web.

