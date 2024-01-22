2024 Urban One Honors: Best in Black Celebrity Fashion

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2024 Urban One Honors went down in Atlanta at the Coca-Cola Roxy on January 20, 2024. This year’s theme was ‘Best in Black’ and some of the biggest stars in Black Hollywood came out!

This year’s honorees include; Chloe, Frankie Beverly, Donald Lawrence, Mary J. Blige, and Dionne Warwick with appearances from many celebrities!

Check out the purple carpet arrivals of the honorees, performers, and more at TV One’s Urban One Honors! Don’t miss the show premiere on TV One on Sunday, February 25th 8/7 CST.

