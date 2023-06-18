It was the moment that all Birthday Bashers were waiting for, and it definitely proved to be worth the anticipation!

Multiplatinum rap sensation 21 Savage was the headliner for Birthday Bash ATL 2023, and his homecoming performance was filled with tons of surprises as he gave props to the ladies of the game by bringing out Cardi B and Latto as his special guests for the night.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Of course, that wasn’t the only surprise 21 had in store for the night. The crowd went bananas when he brought out his “a lot” collaborator J. Cole, solidifying what was already one unforgettable show as the perfect jumpstart to summer 2023.

Now this is what we like to see during Black Music Month!

STAY INFORMED! JOIN THE HOT 107.9 ATL TEXT CLUB

See more pictures from 21 Savage and his famous friends performing at Birthday Bash 2023 in Atlanta below:

21 Savage Brings Out J. Cole, Cardi B And Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2023 was originally published on hotspotatl.com