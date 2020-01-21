2Pac Statue Gets Fried For Looking Nothing Like Late Rapper

The late Tupac “2Pac” Shakur has ebene immortalized in art pieces many times over since his tragic 1996 death. A photo depicting Pac’s likeness made rounds over the weekend with many noticing that the work looked nothing like the late rapper.

Twitter user and YouTuber @lajoy1x posted an image of the statue, claiming that it was located in Dallas, Texas asking followers and observers about their thoughts on the final work. Swiftly, other fans chimed in to note that the statue, which is indeed real, was never in Dallas but instead once stood in front of the Tupac Amaru Shakur Center for the Arts in Stone Mountain, Ga.

In 2015, the late Afeni Shakur sold the center and the statute was later removed and a new piece was slated to be constructed and announced three years ago and still is in development according to accounts.

The statue itself has garnered a boatload of commentary after it went viral, with the jokes of how much it doesn’t look like 2Pac coming in droves. At first glance, it does appear to look nothing like 2Pac but with some squinting and a little imagination, perhaps there is a slight resemblance. But overall, Twitter has been clowning the statue, with one user hilariously stating that it looked like veteran actor Louis Gossett, Jr. more so than the Hip-Hop superstar.

We’ve scoured Twitter to get some of the best reactions and commentary regarding the Tupac “2Pac” Shakur statue below. If we missed any of your faves, sound off in the comments section below.

New Tupac statute in Dallas, what's your thoughts🤔 pic.twitter.com/l9gHIEoiAB — Yaé🧚🏽‍♀️ (@lajoy1x) January 19, 2020

