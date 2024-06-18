Listen Live
30 Songs for Takeoff’s 30th Birthday

Published on June 18, 2024

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball on June 18, 1994, in Lawrenceville, Georgia, was a pivotal member of the iconic hip-hop trio Migos. Known for his smooth flow, technical skill, and understated yet impactful presence, Takeoff’s contributions helped shape the sound of modern rap.

Migos’ rise to fame, marked by hits like “Bad and Boujee,” “Stir Fry,” and “MotorSport,” showcased Takeoff’s lyrical prowess and distinctive style. His solo work, including the album The Last Rocket, further highlighted his ability to craft compelling narratives and memorable hooks.

Despite often being the most reserved member of Migos, Takeoff’s talent and influence were undeniable, leaving an indelible mark on the music industry. His artistry continues to resonate with fans and fellow musicians alike.

Takeoff tragically passed away on November 1, 2022, at the age of 28. He was fatally shot in Houston, Texas, during an altercation that occurred at a private event held at a bowling alley. Reports indicate that the incident started as a heated argument that escalated into gunfire. Despite emergency responders’ efforts to save him, Takeoff succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The news of Takeoff’s untimely death sent shockwaves through the music industry and among fans worldwide. Fellow artists, fans, and friends expressed their grief and paid tribute to his legacy on social media and through various memorials. His contributions to Migos and his solo work were widely recognized, with many highlighting his unique flow, lyrical skill, and the significant impact he had on the genre.

Takeoff’s death also sparked conversations about gun violence and safety within the hip-hop community. His passing marked a profound loss for the music world, leaving behind a legacy that continues to influence and inspire.

1. Migos – Versace feat. Drake (Audio)

2. Migos – Hannah Montana

3. Last Memory

4. Casper

5. Intruder

6. Lead The Wave

7. Infatuation

8. None to Me

9. Martian

10. Soul Plane

11. She Gon Wink

12. Bruce Wayne

13. Vacation

14. I Get the Bag (with Gucci Mane)

15. Pure Water (with Mustard)

16. Too Playa (feat. 2 Chainz)

17. Too Hotty

18. What’s the Price

19. Narcos

20. Bad and Boujee (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

21. Stir Fry

22. Walk It Talk It (feat. Drake)

23. MotorSport (with Nicki Minaj & Cardi B)

24. T-Shirt

25. Get Right Witcha

26. Deadz (feat. 2 Chainz)

27. Kelly Price (feat. Travis Scott)

28. Notice Me (feat. Post Malone)

29. Commando

30. Fight Night

