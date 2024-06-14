31 Gunna Songs for his 31st Birthday

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In celebration of Gunna’s 31st birthday, we’ve curated a playlist featuring his top 31 tracks that have defined his career and left an indelible mark on the music industry.

From chart-topping hits like “Drip Too Hard” and “Lemonade” to fan favorites such as “Sold Out Dates” and “Oh Okay,” this playlist showcases the Atlanta rapper’s distinctive melodic flow and impactful collaborations.

Gunna’s journey from a rising star to a mainstay in the trap music scene is evident through these tracks, each one reflecting his unique style and artistic evolution.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to his music, this collection is a perfect way to celebrate Gunna’s birthday and appreciate his contributions to the genre. So turn up the volume and enjoy the sounds that have made Gunna a household name.

