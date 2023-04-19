4/20 Rules For A Safe & Fun Time

Power 107.5 CLOSE

For something that’s been around since the beginning of time, you would think it would be less taboo. Cannabis usage and its legalities is a huge topic in the world and although some may have their viewpoints, nearly 48% of Americans have said they tried it at some point. Besides, if it wasn’t so popular would we have the annual holiday, 4/20?

Mainly popular in the United States, 4/20 is a term referring to April 20th, which has become a holiday that celebrates and promotes the use of cannabis. The origins of this date are unclear, but it is believed to have started in the 1970s with a group of high school students in California who would meet at 4:20 p.m. to smoke. Over time, the term has become associated with cannabis culture and is celebrated by some individuals with festivals, concerts, and other events.

Despite the good vibes cannabis may bring, there are a few etiquette rules when it comes to enjoying cannabis with friends. Check em’ out below:

*marijuana is illegal in many places, and individuals should always follow their local laws and regulations*

