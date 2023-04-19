4/20 Rules For A Safe & Fun Time

For something that’s been around since the beginning of time, you would think it would be less taboo. Cannabis usage and its legalities is a huge topic in the world and although some may have their viewpoints, nearly 48% of Americans have said they tried it at some point. Besides, if it wasn’t so popular would we have the annual holiday, 4/20?
Mainly popular in the United States, 4/20 is a term referring to April 20th, which has become a holiday that celebrates and promotes the use of cannabis. The origins of this date are unclear, but it is believed to have started in the 1970s with a group of high school students in California who would meet at 4:20 p.m. to smoke. Over time, the term has become associated with cannabis culture and is celebrated by some individuals with festivals, concerts, and other events.
Despite the good vibes cannabis may bring, there are a few etiquette rules when it comes to enjoying cannabis with friends. Check em’ out below:
*marijuana is illegal in many places, and individuals should always follow their local laws and regulations*
1. Don't Hog The Blunt
At a young age, we were taught bout being stingy, just pass the blunt.
2. Don't Wet the Blunt
Ahhh man, this is worse than hogging the blunt, rather you rolled it or smoking it, DO NOT WET THE BLUNT.
3. Edibles Hit Different
Know how many milligrams are going into your edible. You want to have a fun time, not a paranoid one.
4. Don't Participate if You're Sick
This should be common sense, you shouldn’t even be around others, let alone smokin’ with them.
5. Clean Your Glass Pieces Before Sharing
Who would want to smoke out of your used bong/bowl which you haven’t cleaned in 4 months? Not I.
6. Let's Not Be A "Weedsnob"
We do not want to hear about your newest discovered strains, your brand-new grinder, or the specific brand of papers you ONLY smoke.
7. Either Put In Or Roll Sum' Up
Unless it’s been agreed upon mutually, throw some money to your friend whose stash you’ve been smoking. If not, what did you bring to the party?
8. Don't Peer Pressure Your Friends
We’re all grown here not 16, let’s try not to make your friends uncomfortable.
9. If You Cant Roll, Don't
No one wants to inhale mini nuggets and die from coughing. We also don’t want the blunt falling apart in our hands, lit.
10. Save the "this one time" Stories
Trust me when I say your friends do not want to hear repetitive stories about your favorite moments while you were high.
11. Don't Pocket The Lighter
We’ve all been there. Just don’t forget, and walk off with your friends lighter.
12. Don't Spark in Someones Car or House Without Asking
This is obvious.