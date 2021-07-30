42 Dugg Posts Clip Of Him Licking On Son’s Neck, Child Protective Services Twitter Wants Answers

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

42 Dugg i s back in the news but it isn’t for misheard lyrics or some manner of criminal activity. Instead, a video posted by the Detroit rapper featuring his son has Twitter ready to call Child Protective Services.

Dugg, 25, has a post up on Instagram celebrating the third birthday of his little man and it’s clear he loves that boy as a proud father should. However, one particular video had social media in its clutches as it showed the Free Dem Boyz star hugging and playfully kissing his son but using a bit more tongue than most would in that situation. Some users found the display a bit over the top and there is a general refrain of confusion from the masses.

Still, and the end of it all, it’s a father and son having a little fun with his baby boy so the reactions on Twitter might be a touch overblown, even if the act inspired the flurry of Twitter responses isn’t something you see on the daily.

Because 42 Dugg’s son is just three years of age, we won’t share the now-viral video. Do your Googles, weirdos.

Instead, keep scrolling to see the reactions from Twitter.

