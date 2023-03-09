Power 107.5 CLOSE

Our good sis, said it best, “It’s cuffing season and all the girls be needing, I need a big boy!” Social media comedian, Druski appears to have himself a “4Lifer”. Kaliah Nicole has gone viral on Tik Tok after posting a video of her alleged boo, Druski.

Talk about goals! Druski has been keeping himself busy with his hilarious Coulda Been Records auditions. Now he got a baddie to take up all his time. Check out photos of Druski’s beautiful girlfriend, Kaliah Nicole below!

RELATED: Cam Newton Dating Comedian, Watch Jazzy?! [Photos]

RELATED: Mother of ATL Inmate Explains Viral Thirst Trap Pic

RELATED: Fans React To Chloë & Druski FaceTiming “For The Night” In New Promotion

4Lifers: Meet Druski’s Boo Thang, Kaliah Nicole [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com