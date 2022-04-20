20 Songs Perfect For The 4/20 Vibes

“Athletes of color have for long suffered stigmatization over any hint of marijuana use. However, African-American sports personalities are at the forefront of harnessing opportunities in this market”

Black Cannabis Magazine highlighted a few of the numerous Black athletes that are making waves in the industry. Below are five who are a part of this rise and see the full list in Black Cannabis Magazine.

RELATED: The History Of Marijuana Use In America

RELATED: 10 Celebrity & Black-Owned Cannabis Brands

RELATED: Legalization Ain’t Sh*t Without Decriminalization

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

5 Athletes A Part of The Rise of Black Athletes In The Cannabis Industry was originally published on woldcnews.com

1. Mike Tyson Source:Getty Mike Tyson is synonymous with boxing and he has always been vocal about issues affecting the black community. Tyson recently opened his cannabis empire in the Mojave Desert in California. On his cannabis ranch, he has plans to build a weed-themed holiday resort. written by Rachel Edwards for Black Cannabis Magazine

2. Gabby Douglas Source:Getty Gabby Douglas is a successful gymnast and 3x Gold Olympian. Gabby has partnered with other professional athletes to invest in CBD to help athletes. written by Rachel Edwards for Black Cannabis Magazine

3. Kevin Durant Source:Getty DMV native Kevin Durant is undoubtedly one of the most famous basketball stars. He’s currently in his 14th NBA season and plays for the Brooklyn Nets. Durant’s venture capital firm, Thirty Five Ventures, has put money in cannabis purchasing technology and provides seed capital for startups giving many upcoming investors more opportunities. written by Rachel Edwards for Black Cannabis Magazine

4. John Salley Source:Getty John Salley retired from the NBA in 2000 but he didn’t stop playing. He just changed the game. Salley is collaborating with Daron Phillips and other basketball legends to develop and launch “The Cannabis Plan”. This company will offer insurance plans for the cannabis industry and its employees. written by Rachel Edwards for Black Cannabis Magazine