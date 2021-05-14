5 Black Women Who Made History This Year

As we’re getting ready for Urban One Honors Vice airing Sunday, May 16th with the theme of “Women Leading The Change” we’re excited for all of the honorees and performances! The power women hold is indescribable! Below are 5 of the many women who have changed the game and made history during the year of 2021. Of course, we’re only halfway through the year so we have no doubt there will be many more doing the same! Looking to the future to women like Jennifer McClellan who could become the Nation’s First Black Woman Governor as she continues to rise in Virginia’s race.
1. Beyoncé
2. Dr. Margaret Towolawi
Dr. Margaret Towolawi opens Washington’s first Black-Owned Direct Primary Care Practice. Her practice takes a holistic approach in providing treatment for common illnesses. The inspiration for the creation of her health care facility was derived from the desire to make a career shift amid the pandemic. While working at Swedish Health Services, she experienced burnout and decided a solution to overcome what she was facing was to pivot and lead her own practice. “As doctors we are healers, we’re always being there for our patients and we took that oath to do so, but at some point, it’s like, when do you stand up for yourself?” Dr. Towolawi said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “It is the answer to burn out in my opinion, when it comes to physician well-being. Doing it in a way that feels fulfilling to my patients and me.” She currently serves 200 patients.
3. Lauryn HillSource:WENN
Lauryn Hill has become the first female rapper to sell ten million copies of an album with her debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Twenty years after its release, the album has been certified Diamond. This is a major milestone for Hill and any female rapper to date.
4. Mickey Guyton
In March, Black Country artist Mickey Guyton made GRAMMYs history as the first black woman to be nominated for a GRAMMY in a Country Music category with song “Black Like Me.”
5. Kamala Harris
This year’s inauguration was historic as we welcomed in Joe Biden, as the 46th president of the United States, and Kamala Harris, the first-ever Black woman vice president!
