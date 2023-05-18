5 Brands Showing Love To The LGTBQ+ Community With Pride Collections

Pride Month is almost here! And it’s time to show love to the LGBTQ+ community by waving the rainbow flag and standing in solidarity.
You can show your support for the LGBTQ+ community in many ways. Some may prefer to give to an organization that supports LGBTQ+ causes; some show their support by showing up to events and participating in all the fun LGBTQ+ celebrations, while others choose to spend coins on all the fun LGBTQ+ merchandise that the stores have to offer during this observance.
For Pride Month 2023, many brands are stepping up and showing love to the LGBTQ+ community by dedicating collections that primarily represent the movement. Jump in below to see which brands offer cool Pride Month products that will allow you to show your love and support for our fellow LGBTQ+ family in style!
Danessa Myricks Beauty has added the Infinite Chrome Flakes collection for Pride month. The Bi-Pride Chrome Flakes collection will launch on May 19th and consists of shades of blue, purple, and pink and represents diversity, hope, and change.Shop Now
Travel in Pride style with these multicolored suitcases. In support of Pride Month, ROAM Luggage presents a vibrant suitcase perfect for those living the mile-high life. A portion of the profits from purchasing one of these bags goes to New Alternatives, an organization that supports LGBTQ+ youth who are homeless.Shop Now
Reebok has launched its first focused footwear and apparel collection of genderless products honoring the LGBTQ+ community. The colors and styles included in the collection represent pride and self-expression.Shop Now
Adidas encourages consumers to wear their pride with their Adidas x Rich Mnisi Pride Collection. This vibrant collaboration celebrates individuality and the belief that love is uniting.Shop Now