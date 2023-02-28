5 Brunch-Approved Pieces We Need From Harlem’s Fashion Row x The Drop

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Harlem’s Fashion Row x The Drop released a limited collection that will have you ready for rooftop season. The organization tapped designers Kimberly Goldson and Nichole Lynel to develop a collection of Spring picks perfect for scratching the itch to wear less and go out more.

The collection was modeled by actress and R&B star Coco Jones and the designers themselves. It includes clothing, accessories, and shoes at an affordable price point that will feel at home in anyone’s closet. None of the offerings cost more than $100 but it feels upscale.

Coco, who is a former HB cover star, took to Instagram to celebrate the collaboration. “Closing out Black History Month. I love to support my up and coming black designers through @amazonthedrop and @harlemsfashionrow

Shop their limited edition collection live NOW on the Drop, and modeled by me.”

Both designers, who are frequent collaborators of Harlem’s Fashion Row, maintained their identities in the collection by using familiar colors and silhouettes. But unexpected patterns and fabrics helped take their introduction to the masses to the next level.

See what our favorite items from this drop are below. The collection is only available for 48 hours. Shop, here.

5 Brunch-Approved Pieces We Need From Harlem’s Fashion Row x The Drop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com