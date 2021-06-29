LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

With summer pleasures come the smoldering heat, which for many is a fair balance of the elements. However, some parts of the U.S. are experiencing the heat wave at such a level that it’s causing rolling blackouts in the Northwest.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the situation, via AP News:

“The intense weather that gave Seattle and Portland consecutive days of record high temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 degrees Celcius) was expected to ease in those cities. But inland Spokane was likely to surpass Monday’s high temperature — a record-tying 105 F (40.6 Celsius).

About 8,200 utility customers in parts of Spokane lost power on Monday and Avista Utilities warned that there will be more rolling blackouts on Tuesday afternoon in the city of about 220,000 people, with the high temperature predicted at 110 F (43.3C), which would be an all-time record.”

Things ended up getting so bad that Avista had to implement deliberate blackouts, citing “a new peak demand” that resulted in the electric system having to proactively turn off power for some customers.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

If you’re at risk of experiencing a rolling blackout or currently going through one at the moment, take these 5 important tips to get you through the darkest hours which hopefully can help:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

5 Important Things To Do Before, During And After A Rolling Blackout was originally published on blackamericaweb.com