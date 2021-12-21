5 Influencer Christmas Looks That Bring The Sparkle

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

While the weather outside may be frightful, thewill still be delightful! What goes with eggnog, poinsettias, a game of White Elephant, gingerbread cookies,, and Donny Hathaway’s This Christmas? Sparkly Christmas fashion…duh! It’s officially party season, and the Christmas soiree invitations are beginning to roll in. If you made a list of things you need for all of the parties you’ve been invited to, check it twice to make sure you included an outfit that lights up the room.

Traditional red or green Christmas party outfits with no pizzazz is a thing of the past (in our book). Fashion is all about being dramatic and over-the-top these days so it’s time to show up to these Christmas gatherings and show out! This year we are able to party with our colleagues and loved ones in person. Why not make up for lost time (2020 shenanigans) by donning an outfit that people will remember?

In case you’re in a Christmas fashion funk and don’t know which direction you want to go in when it comes to your holiday party attire, you know we’ve got the inspiration you seek. Below are five glimmery ensembles that will surely give the Christmas party decor a run for its money. Let’s dive in!

