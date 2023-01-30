5 Powerful Statement Pieces To Tap Into 2023 Style Trends

Power 107.5 CLOSE

January is nearly over – and it’s time to be honest. While I started the new year off with good intentions, I am already second-guessing some of my fashion resolutions. Luckily, my social media feed shows me I’m not the only one.

As a fashion lover, I began the year re-evaluating my closet. Out with the old and in with the new – think about the fashionistas who purge pieces every time they get something new in. I’m that girl.

Well, I try to be.

Some pieces just have staying power – and for good reason. They are bold, sophisticated and timeless. They are the statements pieces that grab everyone’s attention when you go out, make you second guess if you want to share where you got them from when people ask, and simply feel good and make you smile.

Every fashion lover should have a good mix of these staples in his or her closets. Especially as you kick off the new year, manifest abundance and your soft life, and define who you will be in 2023.

To help with these goals and intentions, below you will find a list of five statement pieces you must have in your closet this year. Whether you are team “new year new me,” purging your closet or growing it, or just elevating your style as we continue to return outside following the pandemic, this list provides key essentials and new trends to remind everyone that you are THAT girl.

