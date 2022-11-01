5 Takeaways From Browns Big Win Over Bengals

Browns Win on Monday Night Football
The Cleveland Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football last night. And just like that, excitement for football is back in Northeast Ohio.
Cleveland has struggled out the gate, to the tune of a 3-5 record over the first 8 games of the season. The Browns, now in a bye week, have 13 days before they travel to Miami to take on the high-flying Dolphins on November 13th.
Last night’s win feels like it could’ve saved the season.
Season Saving Victory?
Both teams struggled to move the ball in the first half last night. Cleveland managed to eke out 11 points in the second quarter, then added another seven on the first drive after halftime. After that, the game was never in jeopardy, allowing Cleveland to finally secure a crucial win after losing four in a row.
Jacoby Brissett, who is down to just three games before the Browns’ new QB Deshaun Watson takes over, has done an admirable job through the first half of the season. Last night may have been his best game as a pro – certainly as a member of the Browns – where he went 17-22 for 278 yards and a touchdown.
Keep scrolling to see my 5 biggest takeaways from last night’s game!
1. Nick Chubb is Really, Really GoodSource:Getty
Shocker, right!? While I mostly have to scream ‘RUN THE DAMN BALL’ at my television during Browns games, last night I just got to sit back and watch the show. Nick Chubb had 101 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.
2. Amari Cooper is a True Number 1 WRSource:Getty
Since the Browns came back in 1999, they’ve never had a true, dynamic number 1 receiver. Amari Cooper is everything we hoped OBJ would be (though I still blame the QB for that not working!). Last night he put on a route running clinic against whatever DB lined up against him. Cooper had 131 yards and a touchdown on just 5 catches.
3. I Still Have No Idea if Coach Stefanski is Good at His JobSource:Getty
Head coach Kevin Stefanski is an enigma. He won the AP Head Coach of the Year award in 2020. He’s also coached us right out of multiple games by allowing a porous defense to take the field, and his non-commitment to the run in key situations is mind-boggling.
4. Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods Has Earned The Right to Finish the YearSource:Getty
After the first month of this season, just about everyone wanted defensive coordinator Joe Woods fired. The last two weeks have shown a stark turnaround though, and that side of the ball played well enough to beat the Ravens and the Bengals. Even though the Browns lost the Ravens game, Lamar Jackson only completed 9 passes and the Browns rushing defense only allowed 3.6 yards per carry.
5. Is Deion Jones the Missing Piece?Source:Getty
The Browns acquired former all-pro linebacker, Deion Jones, from the Atlanta Falcons, and since he’s picked up his playing time in Cleveland the defense has seemingly turned around. We already mentioned how the Browns’ rush defense has been markedly better over the last two games. Could Deion Jones be the reason why? Last night Jones had 3 tackles, a sack, a tackle for a loss and a QB hit.