Cynthia Erivo has been showing out at the Venice Film festival, and we are here for her stylish theatrics. While we don’t have the specifics on all the events she has been attending, one thing is for sure – she’s been showing up to them dressed to the nines!

Styled by the astute creative Jason Bolden, Cynthia has been heating up Instagram with her Venice Film Festival fashion looks which has forced her followers to stop mid scroll and stare. It seems like every other day she is donning a chic ensemble that causes us to enthusiastically tap the like button under her posts. From a plunging Chanel dress to a feathery Valentino get-up, Cynthia has been giving us fashion icon status which leaves us no other choice but to write about it. Let’s jump into Cynthia’s fierce looks below.

5 Times Cynthia Erivo Served Major Style At the 2021 Venice Film Festival was originally published on hellobeautiful.com