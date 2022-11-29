Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Go Nae Nae, it’s your birthday! It seems like only yesterday Reginae Carter was frolicking around her mother’s ( Toya Johnson-Rush ) reality show, Tiny & Toya, doing rich teenager things. Now, the daughter of famed rapper Lil Wayne is a 24-year-old woman doing boss things and living her life to the fullest.

From starting her own fitness apparel line to acting and hosting, Reginae is on the move. She’s living her life like it’s golden and looking oh-so stylish while doing it. Her go-to looks consists of body-hugging frocks that show off her petite, curvy frame. And you already know her threads are dripping in designer.

Serving looks is Reginae’s thing. Whether it’s her birthday or a regular Tuesday, our girl stylishly brings the heat. Therefore, to celebrate Reginae’s 24th year on this earth, we’ve highlighted five times the princess of hip hop has served fashion on a silver platter. Get into it below!

5 Times Reginae Carter Kept It Cute And Stylish was originally published on hellobeautiful.com