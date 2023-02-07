Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

SZA is literally THAT girl. Whether it’s style goals, hair goals, or body goals, the starlet is certainly always top of mind. And her sultry sound, relatable lyrics, and willingness to be vulnerable in her music make her one of our favorite artists that we just can’t get enough of!

Lately, SZA has been the major topic of conversation with fans swooning over her glowing personality and presence and her ability to steal the spotlight no matter what room she’s in. After breaking the internet with her 2023 Grammys dress, we couldn’t help but to think back on all the other times SZA has given us major heart palpitations. For this beauty, it doesn’t matter if it’s a red carpet appearance, a casual social media slay, or an on stage performance, this girl is always giving us style goals, and we love her for it! Here are 5 times SZA was our style goals in our SZA appreciation post.

5 Times SZA Gave Us Style Goals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com