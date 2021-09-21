Yaya Dacosta is gracing our television screens yet again with her alluring essence and voluminous hair. The former runner-up on cycle 3 of America’s Next Top Model is starring in FOX’s highly anticipated drama series, OUR KIND OF PEOPLE, which premieres tonight (Sept. 21st) at 9pm ET/8pm CT. OUR KIND OF PEOPLE, a series centered around the black elite, interestingly explores race, class, and black excellence. Yaya, along with acting veterans such as Nadine Ellis, Morris Chestnut, and Lance Gross, will be bringing this program to life. And while we are excited about seeing some of our beloved black actors and actresses on the TV screen and exploring the plot of this series, we are even more excited about seeing Yaya’s gorgeous tresses displayed on television.
Yaya has been hair goals since she first step onto primetime television. The African American, Brazilian and Nigerian beauty has been in a class of her own when it comes to hair. She has never been one to shy away from her natural strands which is why she’s at the top of our list when it comes to hair inspiration. From big hair, to beautifully wrapped headscarves, and perfectly placed top knots – Yaya absolutely serves in the hair arena. Therefore, in anticipation of tonight’s show, it’s only right for us to pay homage to this queen’s mane. Get into the hair slayage below.
5 Times YaYa Dacosta Gave Us Hair Inspiration was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Big Hair Queen
Yaya is known for donning big hair. Her wash and go is simply undefeated. Ever since she stepped into mainstream media, she has celebrated her curls by letting them roam free. Blowouts and twist-ups are this queen’s signature style, and please believe she wears the hell out of them.
2. High Ponytail
When Yaya swoops her tresses up in a high ponytail or top knot, we are partly amaze at how beautiful it still looks and that she can fit all of that hair up there! Her face is made for up-do’s. We love how this natural, high ponytail accentuates Yaya’s beautiful facial features.
3. Wrap It Up
As stated earlier, Yaya’s face was made to be seen. And while we love it when her big hair frames her face, we also love it when she wraps her mane up in a beautiful headdress. She looks absolutely divine in headwraps, and we can’t get enough of seeing her look so regal.
4. The Dramatic Ponytail
When Yaya does a ponytail, she doesn’t play. This long ponytail gives us all kinds of goddess vibes, and we can’t stop swooning over it. Yaya served an entire look with this hairstyle. It fits her bold facial features and slender frame so well. If you’re going to add inches, take a note out of Yaya’s book and do it dramatically.
5. Nubian Knots
It’s only right that the queen sports Nubian Knots! There is no hairstyle that Yaya can’t work. Her face was made for it all, and these Nubian Knots are giving us hair life! When it comes to being versatile in the natural hair arena, Yaya is it. We can’t wait to see what styles this doll rocks next!