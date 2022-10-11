6 Times Cardi B Shifted The Culture With Her Eye-Popping Style

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Power 107.5 CLOSE

is officially 30 years old today. What’s not to love about the confident, stylish, and opinionated MC? She’s got the music world on lock currently with a bevy of hits from her critically acclaimed single “Hot Sh*t” to her infectious Trap anthem “Up.” Cardi has made a few historic feats throughout her career, too.

Over the last four years, the Bronx born rapper has earned five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 for popular classics such as “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin along with “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion. In March, the former Love & Hip-Hop star became the first female artist to have every song on an album reach RIAA-certified Platinum status. Did we mentioned she made Forbes 30 under 30 list, too?

Cardi has a lot to celebrate this year from her record breaking feats to the birth of her young son Wave Set whom she welcomed in September with her hubby and superstar rapper Offset.

On Oct. 11, fans showered the mother of two with love and birthday wishes in honor of her 30th birthday.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO CARDI B BIG LIBRA. YOU DESERVE THE WORLD AND MORE,” wrote one fan. While another person commented, “30 never looked so good. Happy Birthday Cardi B.”

Cardi thanked fans for all of their love and support with a simple tweet that read: “Thanks my loves.”

We absolutely love Cardi. She oozes authenticity every time she steps in front of the mic and slays the red carpet with her head-turning style. In honor of the star’s 30th birthday, let’s take a look back six times the rapper made historic strides while staying true to her unapologetic and vibrant self.

6 Times Cardi B Shifted The Culture With Her Eye-Popping Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com