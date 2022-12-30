6 Times Megan The Stallion Was The Ultimate Hot Girl In 2022

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Megan Thee Stallion had her share of highs and lows in 2022 and held her head high throughout giving us musical gems like Ungrateful, top fashion moments, and hair that lives in our saved section on Instagram. The H-Town hottie showed up, kept her crown, and gave the girls a run for their money as one of the top entertainers and stylistas of the year.

The hot girl summer ambassador is known for her brazen rap lyrics that celebrate the audaciousness of femininity. And although she’s a beast on the microphone, we can’t help but recognize her risqué, modish style. From body-hugging garbs to artistic nails and bold hair, Megan is a trendsetter. And because she served hot looks that had us constantly doing double takes throughout this year, it’s safe to say that the “Savage” rapper deserves to be at the top of everyone’s 2022 fashion list. And these six looks prove that.

