Here at HelloBeautiful, we always make to cruise the virtual shopping racks. And since we can always count on Black creatives to bring the heat in the beauty industry, we always make it a point to keep a keen eye on all the innovative beauty finds of the week.
7 Black Beauty Products You Need to Buy This Week
If you’re in the shopping mood this week, you’re in for a real treat. From makeup, skincare, body care brands and more, there are plenty of products we know you wouldn’t mind adding to your collection.
Black Beauty Editors, Influencers & Entreprenuers Sound Off On The #PullUpOrShutUpChallenge
With that said, it’s time to start browsing. Get your credit card ready and follow along as we take you through the must have beauty products for this week.
7 Black Beauty Products To Buy This Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. MARY LOUISE COSMETICS
Everyone needs to have a face serum in their skincare collection. Face serums are great for providing skin with moisture and tackling other skin issues you may be facing. And the Miracle Serum ($35.00) is no exception. Formulated to target dark spots, hyperpigmentation, acne scarring and more, this serum can help smooth things out.
[ione_cta label=”Shop Now” link=”https://linkin.bio/marylouisecosmetics/5580883″%5D
2. BENEATH YOUR SKIN
Looking for a body cream that does it all? Beneath Your Skin’s Heal Whipped Skin Souffle ($28.00) is just what the doctor ordered. Formulated to with anti-aging and antioxidant properties, this souffle helps to nourish, hydrate and maintains skin elasticity for a smooth and hydrated feel.
[ione_cta label=”Shop Now” link=”https://beneathyourmask.com/products/whipped-skin-souffle”%5D
3. UOMA BEAUTY
There is no such thing as having too much lipstick in your makeup collection. And Uoma Beauty’s Badass icon Lipstick in Aretha ($24.00) will make the perfect addition to your collection. And while matte formulas are known to dry out your lips, this offering provides lips with instant moisture for a kissable pout.
[ione_cta label=”Shop Now” link=”https://uomabeauty.com/products/badass-icon-matte-lipstick?variant=13333861662819″%5D
4. TALIAH WAAJID
There is no better way to add some definition to your curls than with a nourishing deep conditioner. Thanks to Taliah Waajid’s Green Apple & Aloe Nutrition Apple Cider Deep Conditioner ($10.99) you can give your mane the love it needs.
[ione_cta label=”Shop Now” link=”https://naturalhair.org/collections/green-apple-and-aloe-nutrition/products/green-apple-aloe-nutrition-apple-cider-deep-conditioner-12oz”%5D
5. HYPER SKIN
Want to rock a bright and healthy complexion? You need to up your skincare game with a Vitamin C serum. And the Hyper Skin Hyper Clear Brightening Clearing Vitamin C Serum ($38.00) will get your skin in shape. Made wit a blend of clean and natural ingredients, you’ll be able to give your skin the very best.
[ione_cta label=”Shop Now” link=”https://gethyperskin.com”%5D
6. EDEN BODYWORKS
There’s nothing better than feeling your haircare ingredients working in your mane. Thanks to Eden Bodyworks Peppermint Tea Tree Shampoo ($9.25), you’ll feel every bit of the magic happening. Made with a blend of two essential oils, this scalp-tingling shampoo will gently cleanse and hydrate your strands for the perfect balance.
[ione_cta label=”Shop Now” link=”Edenbodyworks.com”]
7. PEAR NOVA
Summer calls for a bright and bold manicure. And Pear Nova’s Lemon Drop Logic ($11.50) is a stylish way to add some color to your next set. Cruelty-free, vegan and 5-free, it doesn’t get much better than this. Not to mention, this color pairs perfectly with brown skin!
[ione_cta label=”Shop Now” link=”https://pearnova.com/”%5D