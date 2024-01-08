7 Fashion Frontrunners We’re Watching This Award Season

Last night, the 2024 Golden Globe Awards kicked off the award season. Hollywood’s brightest stars descended upon the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, where they put on a fine display on the red carpet. The Golden Globes not only establish front runners for the industry’s top accolades of the year, but they also indicate the fashion trends we can expect on the red carpet.
This year, award season is super melanated with the cast of The Color Purple and Abbott Elementary dominating categories across the scene. We’re eagerly anticipating the fashion from Black Hollywood’s finest entertainers. Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Oprah, Coleman Domingo, Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Ayo Edebiri, Tyler James Williams, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph are all on our fashion radar.
Award Season Fashion
Janelle James, Colman Domingo, and Fantasia were standouts on the Golden Globes red carpet proving they’re going to bring the looks this award season.
Just like her scene-stealing moments on ABC’s Abbott Elementary, Janelle James stole the show on the Golden Globes red carpet wearing a dramatic head-turning look by Monsoori.
Fantasia set the fashion bar high riding into award season with a 10 out of 10 press run in the style department. Alongside her stylist, Daniel Hawkins, the duo have created some head-turning looks that topped our best style moments of 2023. We’re expecting Fantasia to continue her style tour straight to the Oscars.
The King of Bingo (on Instagram), Colman Domingo, is repping for the men this award season and we couldn’t think of anyone stronger to hold it down for his fellow Black kings. Colman looked dapper at the Globes in LV, giving us just a glimpse of what he has up his sleeve this season.
Quinta Brunson won us over long before she became a TV star, but we’ve fallen deeper in love with the petite actress through her award-winning work on Abbott Elementary and stellar red-style fashion. The Best Actress nominee sparkled in custom Balmain proving she’s going to stay shining.
From Fantasia to Quinta Brunson, we have our eyes peeled for these Hollywood actors and actresses for the 2024 award season.
1. FantasiaSource:Getty
We have high expectations for Fantasia — this year’s award show darling. With her breakout role in The Color Purple, this is her season to shine and her stylist Daniel Hawkins always understands the assignment. Fantasia looked elegant at the Globes in a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown that shows Daniel is just warming up.
2. Colman DomingoSource:Getty
Colman Domingo isn’t new to this, he’s true to this and thanks to his polarizing role in The Color Purple, we’ll be seeing him bring his A-fashion game all award season. And we can’t wait. Giving us just a taste of his dynamic style, the sartorial savant wore Louis Vuitton; styled by Wayman + Micah.
3. Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty
Taraji P. Henson was noticeably missing on the Golden Globes red carpet adding to heightened anticipation of what she has planned in her fashion bag for award season. Taraji is currently dressed by Wayman + Micah, who can do no wrong. The Wardrobe wizards keep her dressed in the most sought-after gowns and dresses so we’re waiting on pins and needles for our girl to show out.
4. Janelle JamesSource:Getty
Janelle James earned her spot on this list after wowing us at the Golden Globes in an exquisite Monsoori gown; styled by KJ Moody. Janelle ate and left no crumbs in this stunning gown with dramatic sleeves that resemble art. Janelle proved she is one to watch this award season.
5. Quinta BrunsonSource:Getty
With seven nominations including Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series, Quinta is one to watch. Her work with Bryan Javar earned her the title of one of the best-dressed women in 2023, so we’re here to see what Quinta brings this year. She wore a custom Balmain gown with a cutout silhouette to the Globes; styled by Jessica Paster.
6. Sheryl Lee RalphSource:Getty
Sheryl Lee Ralph is back for another award season; styled by her beautiful daughter Ivy Coco. Sheryl, who gave a tear-jerking acceptance speech when she won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress, in 2023, for her praised role in Abbott Elementary, looked regal in an elegant Safiyaa gown with a dramatic train. We love this fashionable mother/daughter duo and can’t wait to see what looks they bring this year.
7. Da’Vine Joy RandolphSource:Getty
Da’Vine Joy Randolph established herself as a fashion frontrunner long before the Golden Globes (where she took home the GG for Best Supporting Female Actor). If you follow The Holdover actress on social media, you know she is a fashion girl who loves to show off her voluptuous shape in form-fitting gowns and looks that showcase her sexy plus-size style. We expect her to slay all award season while getting 10s in her categories.