The charismatic celebrity Sagittarius is one of a kind. Not only do they have the personality to win over the crowd, but they also know a thing or two about style. Born between November 22 and December 21, this zodiac sign is full of fire. Some of this sign’s personality traits include adaptability and flexibility. Sagittariuses love to travel and are always searching for intellectual and spiritual adventures. They are open individuals and some of the most remarkable humans you’ll meet, but they will read you to filth if you cross them.

A few of our favorite celebrities are Sagittarius, and they are at the top of their game in all aspects. Some of the stars who lead the pack are Teyana Taylor, Jay-Z, Taraji P. Henson, Tiffany Haddish, and more. Their fashion, coupled with their ingenious nature, make them one of the trendiest zodiac signs in the group. This exciting sign is known for being the ultimate storyteller, which makes them excel in the arts. Their creative ability also shows up in their attire, as these wanderlusts can create spiffy looks.

Celebrity Sagittarius We Love

When we think of the ultimate Sagittarius, Janelle Monae comes to mind. The singer is innovative in every sense of the word, and she embodies the fun and carefree trait of the zodiac. The “Lipstick Lover” crooner is unafraid to push boundaries and be an individual. Her art is otherworldly, and her fashion is phenomenal. Monae bursts onto the scene with her black and white monochromatic costumes and popping red lipstick that will forever live rent-free in our psyches. Since then, she’s climbed to the top of our favorite list in music and style.

Jump in below to check out other fly celebrity Sagittarius that we adore!

7 Fly Celebrity Sagittarius That Ooze Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com