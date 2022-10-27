7 Spooky Season Must-Haves To Shop

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The spooky season marks the perfect time for creatives to shine with Halloween

makeup

. The typical Halloween agenda is filled with endless costume parties, haunted houses, and kickbacks. So, putting your best foot forward from head to toe is the perfect way to reign supreme. Whether you’re opting for a

scary look

or prefer the soft glam route, there are endless options for bringing your desired look to life. And this is where Halloween makeup comes in to up the ante.

Beauty aficionados know that any look can be enhanced with makeup, even when your costume is up to par. Not to mention, makeup comes in clutch if you don’t plan on dressing up. In other words, creative expression is key for a spooktacular look that’ll turn heads in real life and social media.

If you’re ready to showcase your skills on the Halloween makeup front, we’ve got you covered. We’ve compiled a list of seven makeup essentials — from paint kits to body glitter — that’ll help you take your Halloween ensemble to new heights. So, grab your credit card, secure a Wi-Fi connection, and get ready to shop some of our favorite Halloween makeup must-haves.

Have a safe and Happy Halloween!

