On September 29 in 2020, Kevin and Eniko Hart welcomed their second child together and the fourth child to the Hart family.

Baby girl goes by the name of Kaori Mai and joins siblings Kenzo, Hendrix and Heaven. Check out adorable photos of the youngest Hart below!

9 Adorable Photos Of Kevin Hart & Eniko’s Baby Girl, Kaori was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com