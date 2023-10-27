9 Amazon Prime Picks That Will Upgrade Your Halloween Party In 48 Hours Or Less

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re planning your next Halloween party, this post is for you. When you’re done with the kids’ costumes and putting out the candy, it’s time to switch gears to entertainment mode. Planning a last-minute Halloween Party can be fun, especially with Amazon Prime’s 2-day shipping.

Thankfully, there are modern conveniences that can help transform your place into an elegant but spooky lair perfect for costume parties and cocktail fetes. Entertaining your friends is a bit different from dealing with the little ones as it gives more opportunity to play with tradition. Lakarra Clerveaux, Founder and Creative Director of SYP Event Group, recommends changing the color palette for your party to perk things up.

You can surprise guests with “girlified” flourishes. Daisha Chanel, Director of Programming – Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle at Adweek, recommends leaning on lighting and leaving no part of your place untransformed.

See 9 Amazon prime picks to help you elevate your Halloween party with ease below.

