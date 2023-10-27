9 Amazon Prime Picks That Will Upgrade Your Halloween Party In 48 Hours Or Less

If you’re planning your next Halloween party, this post is for you. When you’re done with the kids’ costumes and putting out the candy, it’s time to switch gears to entertainment mode. Planning a last-minute Halloween Party can be fun, especially with Amazon Prime’s 2-day shipping.
Thankfully, there are modern conveniences that can help transform your place into an elegant but spooky lair perfect for costume parties and cocktail fetes. Entertaining your friends is a bit different from dealing with the little ones as it gives more opportunity to play with tradition. Lakarra Clerveaux, Founder and Creative Director of SYP Event Group, recommends changing the color palette for your party to perk things up.
You can surprise guests with “girlified” flourishes. Daisha Chanel, Director of Programming – Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle at Adweek, recommends leaning on lighting and leaving no part of your place untransformed.
See 9 Amazon prime picks to help you elevate your Halloween party with ease below.
1. Champagne CampaignSource:Amazon
Add some dry ice from your local party supply store to this ice mold for a fun effect that will wow your visitors. Fill the mold with flower petals or themed candy.
2. Swinging ScreamsSource:Amazon
If you’re one of the people who can’t wait until the holidays to have a little fun, put up your tree early and slap on these pretty pink ornaments.Shop Now
3. Fog Machine DreamsSource:Amazon
Experts suggest using an item like a fog machine to add something special to your next event. Daisha Chanel suggests mixing items “such as atmosphere lighting, a fog machine, Halloween-theme orbs, pumpkins, webs, and lanterns to kick it up a notch!”
4. Mocktail MadnessSource:Amazon
More and more people are sober and curious these days. It is always good to have an option on hand that caters to those who might want to celebrate without drinking.
5. Ballon ArchesSource:Amazon
Turn the spider motif into a photo opp with a fun balloon arch.Shop Now
6. (Mini) Pumpkin SpiceSource:Getty
Use small decorative pumpkins for place settings at dinner or line them through the center of a kitchen island for a fun visual effect. They can also be used to spell out a cheeky welcome message to the ghouls and goblins visiting.Shop Now
7. Magenta Mood Setting CandlesSource:Amazon
“Candles are the perfect way to not only light up the space but are great as an entry moment as well. Line your hallway with them and illuminate the night,” recommends Chanel. “Candles are also a great addition to any event because they come in a variety of sizes colors, and can be creatively displayed,” she added. “Whether they are placed inside a lantern, candelabra, or in a candle holder, candles bring a special touch that will create an elevated and chic experience.”Shop Now
8. Flashing IceSource:Amazon
Adding flashing ice cubes to a punch bowl or premade cocktails is an easy method for making a big splash.Shop Now
9. Fuchsia Floating GauzeSource:Amazon
Floating spider webs are a Halloween staple. Shock everyone by using them in hot pink instead of the usually cloudy grays and whites.Shop Now