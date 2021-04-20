9 CBD Products To Incorporate Into Your Spring Beauty Routine

CBD, aka cannabidiol, is the non-intoxicating compound of the cannabis plant (Healthline) Not to be confused with commonly used cannabis that contains THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) that gives you a high feel, CBD is harmless.
CBD has become a standout ingredient. In the food world, you can find CBD-infused pastries, cakes, treats and beverages. While wellness aficionados use CBD in the form of drops, creams, lotions, and more. The ingredient is said to be a natural alternative that can alleviate everything between chronic pain to arthritis and anxiety to depression, according to Harvard Health Publishing.
Not to mention, it has also become the newest sensation in skincare. It’s not hard to find various beauty products made with CBD because of its amazing benefits. Paula’s Choice shares that CBD helps to reduce breakouts, decrease signs of aging, and addresses redness and skin sensitivity.
In an effort to help you hop on the 4/20 bandwagon sans the effects of getting high, we’ve compiled nine of the best CBD beauty brands. From skincare to bodycare essentials, these products may very well become staple products in your routine. Grab your credit card and get ready to stock up your beauty arsenal.
1. Buena Botanicals Moisturizing Face Body CreamSource:Buena Botanicals
The brainchild of twin sisters Coral and Rah Hines, Buena Botanicals was created to help those interested in holistic healing. One of the standout products from the cannabis-lifestyle brand is the Moisturizing Face & Body Cream ($32.00, Buenabotanicals.com). This moisturizer combines the power of natural oils, cocoa butter, and shea butter to keep your skin hydrated around the clock.
2. Hollingsworth Hemp Company CBD x Bath Bombs (Green Tea)Source:Hollingsworth Hemp Company
If you love to take the extra time to pamper yourself with luxurious baths, the Hollingsworth Hemp Company CBD x Bath Bombs in Green Tea ($25.00, HollingsworthHemp.com) will come in major clutch. Made with green tea and essentials oils, these body care essentials work to moisturize and cleanse skin as you soak your cares away.
3. COTA Beauty CBD CleanserSource:Cota Beauty
The foundation of every skincare routine is a solid facial cleanser. That’s why the COTA Beauty CBD Cleanser ($41.oo, Cotaskincare.com) ranks high on our list. This best-seller works wonders by removing dirt, oil, and debris from the surface of your skin. It also helps to unclog pores and refresh your skin.
4. Brown Girl Jane GLOW Luminous Facial SerumSource:Brown Girl Jane
Brown Girl Jane is a brand made with woman of color in mind. Offering a wide variety of wellness and skincare picks, the brand always comes correct. And one of our favorites is the Brown Girl Jane GLOW Luminous Facial Serum ($68.00, Browngirljane.com). This lightweight serum deeply hydrates skin and provides anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties to help your melanin-rich skin look its best.
5. Undefined Beauty Glow GeléeSource:Undefined Beauty
Undefined Beauty is another CBD beauty brand to keep on your radar. Founded and created by Dorian Morris, this brand boasts a collection of products that covers all the bases in your Beaty routine. And the Undefined Beauty Glow Gelée ($48.00, Un-definedbeauty.com) is unlike any moisturizer on the market. The two-in-one product combines a gel and serum to help stave off wrinkles, blur pores, aid in hydration and brightening, while calming skin.
6. Dehiya Beauty Namaka Super “C” + Sea Antioxidant MaskSource:Dehiya Beauty
Dehiya Beauty does not offer a full-line of CBD products like others on the list, but there are several offerings that make the cut. The Dehiya Beauty Namaka Super “C” + Sea Antioxidant Mask ($58.00, DehiyaBeauty.com) is a fan-favorite since it’s jam-packed with antioxidants, minerals, phytonutrients and fruit enzymes. These ingredients come together to purify, soothe, calm and clear acne-prone skin types.
7. Homebody Plot Twist Bath SoakSource:Homebody
Baths are without a doubt a luxury and the Homebody Plot Twist Bath Soak ($15.00, HomebodyWorld.com) takes the experience to the next level. Created to suit wellness lovers, this bath soak comes in a mystery colors that is said to trigger the release of dopamine, a chemical that can do wonders for our brain, including stave off bad feelings. This soak also helps ease stress, heighten resilience, improve your overall well-being and helps you achieve younger-looking skin from neck to toe.
8. Just Beauty LIP MOOD CBD BALMSource:Just Beauty
One of the most overlooked areas in the beauty is the lip area. While it’s easy to just layer on some petroleum jelly, it’s always smart to show you pout a little extra love. And the Just Beauty Lip Mood CBD balm ($12.00, Iamjustbeauty.com) is just what you need. This vegan lip balm aids in reviving dry lips and offer lasting hydration. Plus, I provides your lips with the antioxidants benefits which helps in keeping free radicals at bay.
9. Pholk Beauty H2OIL Night Treatment Hemp X Hibiscus Night OilSource:Pholk Beauty
Hyperpigmentation can take a toll on your complexion. If you’ve been struggling to find the perfect remedy to restore your skin, consider giving the Pholk Beauty H2OIL Night Treatment Hemp X Hibiscus Night Oil ($21.60, PholkBeauty.com) a try. Suitable for all skin types, this night oil gently exfoliate skin and helps to smooth fine lines, firms skin and calms and evens skin tone.