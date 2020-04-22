9 Edge Control Gels For Textured Hair

I gave up on laying my edges a long time ago, because finding an edge control that actually holds my 4C hair and doesn’t melt down my face before the end of the day.

Hairstylist Natasha Taylor, who goes by @Hairtobedifferent on Instagram, is known for her curly and curvy baby hairs and she gives her clients the same baby-haired treatment. No matter what their texture is, she has been able to sculpt their tresses in impressive ways.

We caught up with the baby hair expert who shared her technique and the products she uses depending on your hair type.

“To achieve the perfect baby hairs, you have to use edge control that works for your hair type,” she revealed in a DM chat. “For me it was trial and error until I found the right one. I have like 4a-4b hair type and I found that Ebin’s firm hold edge control works best for me.”

Natasha swears by Ebin’s 24 Hour Edge Tamer – Extreme Firm Hold. If you’ve never heard of this baby hair baby making machine, it’s been raved about in the folds of magazines and by just about anyone who has tried its salon-grade formula. Or you can check out the review section on their website and how customers rate the product. One woman called it the “GOAT” of edge controls.

Ever want to try those colorful jars of Edge Booster on the shelf by the register at beauty supply store but wondered if it would work for you? According to Natasha, it might work for you if your hair falls in the 3 section of the hair chart. “If someone has hair in the 3 range of the chart, they can use another types that may not be as “firm” like Edge Booster, Shine & Jam, Creme of Nature or Olive Oil brands.”

But for more textured hair, “Ebin, Murray’s, Mane choice, OGX Honey Hold, Got 2 B Gel,” she added. And if all else fails, “regular gels will work good,” as well.

Keep scrolling to see which of these edge controls might be best for you!

