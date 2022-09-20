9 Surprising Black Celebrity Guinness World Record Holders

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Over the past 25 years and counting, Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter has evolved from an aspiring teenage vocalist of a ’90s R&B quartet, which infamously became a trio, into arguably the biggest solo artist in modern day music.

Adding to the seemingly endless list of accolades she’s received over the years so far, King Bey will soon be honored with an induction into the Guinness World Records Hall Of Fame based on her history-making career as, in her words, “the number one diva in this game for a minute.”

The Guinness World Records, which have been tallied since August 1955, are the authority on keeping track of exceptional human achievements that oftentimes defy what we believe to be impossible. Beyoncé herself has broken more than a handful of records in various categories, which led the powers that be at Guinness to bestow her with the Hall Of Fame title as “Queen of Femme Pop.”

Take a look below at the list of world records to Bey’s credit:

Most BET Awards nominations for an individual

Most wins at the MTV Video Music Awards

Most BET Awards won by an individual

Most Grammy awards won by a female artist

Most Grammy awards won by a married couple

First female artists to win best Rap Performance at the Grammys

Most Grammy awards won by a vocalist

Most Grammy nominations for Record of the Year

Most Grammy nominations for a female artist

Highest-grossing music tour by a duo (current year)

Most MTV Video Music Award nominations for video of the year

Most current Twitter engagements (average retweets) for a female musician

Best-selling single (Spain)

First act to debut at No. 1 with their first six studio albums (USA)

First artist-owned music streaming service

Highest earning couple in Hollywood ever

Highest annual earnings for a female singer

Highest-ranked female musician in Forbes’ “Celebrity 100” list

Most Grammy awards won in a single year by a female artist

Most Grammy nominations in a single year for a female artist

Although she’s one of a select few HoFers, the “Crazy In Love” pop icon isn’t alone in the least bit when it comes to Black entertainers who’ve achieved a Guinness World Records title in general. Ironically enough, not all awards are for the artist’s actual music — some might even throw you for a loop!

As a way to show respect to the melanated wonders of the world, we took a look at a few famous Guinness World Record holders from the culture that achieved rare feats and made our people proud.

Keep scrolling for a look at 9 Black celebrities who hold Guinness World Records that might actually surprise you:

