Lakeith Stanfield is a six-foot, unapologetic bearded Black man filled with joy and we love every inch of it.

Let the congregation come together and send up one collective praise.

We were first introduced to Lakeith when he was nominated for the Independent Spirit Award for his role in the indie drama Short Term, but his character in Atlanta broadcast him directly into in our living rooms and simultaneously into our hearts. He’s swaggy, eclectic and funny (check out his Instagram).

Then his star began to catapult when he appeared in Get Out. He starred alongside rising starlet Tessa Thompson in the bold Sorry To Bother You.

We even went as far to watch a Gina Rodriguez movie to see him. Sis, you know it’s real.

Lakeith is currently promoting his latest flick — The Photograph — a Black romance with Issa Rae.

“We’re just happy to, again, be able to showcase love between two dark-skinned people on screen, and show that by virtue of having that show that all love is multidimensional and multifaceted.”@IssaRae and @lakeithlakeith on #ThePhotographMovie: https://t.co/4yHaGFIOzR pic.twitter.com/HAIWb3ZuPp — The View (@TheView) February 12, 2020 “We’re just happy again to be able to showcase love between two dark-skinned people on screen,” Lakeith said in an interview on The View. “By virtue of having that, show that all love is multidimensional and multifaceted, and hopefully everybody can enjoy their love stories.” There’s something about his charm and effortless swag. Check out some of his finest moments when you keep scrolling.

A Lakeith Stanfield Appreciation Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com