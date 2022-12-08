‘Abbott Elementary’s’ Holiday Hookah Episode Is Full of Surprises & Guest Stars

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The cast of “ Abbott Elementary” did not come to play with us this week. The final winter episode until their 2023 return proved to be one for the books. Half of the staff ran into each other at a hookah lounge, and the other half celebrated in a Grinch-i-fied holiday tradition. Read our recap and see fan reactions inside.

The tenth episode of season 2 came in hot. The episode titled “Holiday Hookah” started with a gift exchange. Though that one Abbott stan’s gift predictions weren’t completely accurate, they had a point. Janine did gift a very personalized and thoughtful gift to Mr. Johnson, and Ava put her name in Mr. Johnson’s ice skate (where they picked out their Secret Santa) several times.

Melissa reluctantly invited Jacob the Grinch to she and Barbara’s annual Christmas celebration over treats, wine and good cheer. Somehow, Jacob managed to ruin the fun with his expansive knowledge of Christmas history, which theorized that the holiday is merely a capitalist’s dream. Per usual, Mr. Johnson appeared out of nowhere with a jiminy cricket nugget of wisdom for Jacob, which turned his Grinchy frown upside down and welcomed the season’s cheer.

Meanwhile, Janine went out with her friend Erica to a hookah lounge and ran into not one but two of her co-workers. Gregory came with his friend Maurice, portrayed by guest star Vince Staples. Then, Principal Ava proceeds to walk past them to the front of the line with her girls, wearing a fabulous white fur. She quickly and comically muttered the words, “I don’t speak line,” as she sashayed passed Janine and Gregory.

There were many surprises like Gregory and Janine getting close on the dance floor, Ava revealing she has a boyfriend of five years who happens to be professional basketball player Andre Iguodala and the almost kiss that we have been waiting for since season 1.

This was the final episode until the show returns next year on Jan. 4th. Catch up on the latest with our favorite series “Abbott Elementary,” streaming now on Hulu.

Check out fan reactions from the final winter episode below:

