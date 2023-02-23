‘Abbott Elementary’s’ Spicy Teachers Conference Trip: Fans React To Janine & Gregory’s First Kiss

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” head to a teacher’s conference this episode, and it did not disappoint. The Abbott gang were excited for a much needed getaway and things escalated quickly with one budding romance. Check out this week’s exciting recap and fan reactions inside.

Season 2 is heating up with Episode 16 titled “Teachers Conference.” The episode follows Abbott Elementary staff members as they head to the Pennsylvania Educational Conference. Gregory reluctantly attends after a breakup with Amber. Meanwhile, Jacob finds himself charmed by Abbott’s rival school Addington teachers.

The primary focus of this episode was their annual teachers conference, where they go to explore different workshops that are meant to guide them through their educational planning throughout the year. Some teachers, like Janine and Jacob, were excited for the instruction up ahead. While other teachers, like Barbara and Melissa, couldn’t wait for a little R&R by the pool with cocktails pasted to their hands.

At first, it seemed like Gregory wouldn’t join the rest of the team as he planned to take his girlfriend Amber to the Poconos. It was his attempt to make up for the Valentine’s Day floral Lego fiasco. However after a disagreement with Amber, Gregory decides to spend his weekend with his coworkers at the conferenced hoping to take his mind off the heartbreak.

That’s exactly what happened. When Janine realized Gregory came to the conference and heard about his breakup, she made it her mission to keep him happily distracted. They drank one too many teacher-inspired cocktails, took adorable photos at the conference’s Photo Booth, and escaped to a flower filled installation created in one of the classrooms. This moment led to a fan-favorite scene where we finally witnessed Janine and Gregory’s first kiss.

Fans are sharing their excitement across social media with gifs and memes to match their moods.

Check out fan reactions below:

