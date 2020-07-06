Abolish That Sh*t: Janelle Monae Wants To Dead Misogyny In Hip-Hop

I really only ever wanna hear women rapping . The amount of misogyny from most of men in rap and music is infuriating . We need to abolish that shit too . — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather (@JanelleMonae) July 3, 2020

Janelle Monae has a problem with the misogyny in Hip-Hop. The artist, activist and actress took to Twitter to announce her disdain has led hear to only wanting to hear women spit bars, and it goes without saying she got people reacting.

The tweet that got everyone's attention reads, "I really only ever wanna hear women rapping . The amount of misogyny from most of men in rap and music is infuriating . We need to abolish that shit too."

It was actually part of a thread of tweets where Monae was taking misogyny to task on multiple levels.

Our sisters at MadameNoire broke it down:

“Y’all cant wait to call women every b—h, hoe, discuss violent acts against women, etc for clout in rap, rock and throughout music history,” she tweeted. “Misogyny has NEVER been okay yet it has become normalized. Women didn’t create misogyny, y’all did. So you do the work to abolish it.”

The Hidden Figures star said she is mind blown despite the deeply rooted misogyny, she still loves the music.

“Crazy thing is me and my girls still be dancing to this shit. It’s such a mind f–k. How did we get here?!”

The Kansas native said she’s so tired of the lyrics from male rappers that she just wants to hear female rappers.

"I really only wanna hear women rapping," she tweeted. "The amount of misogyny from most of men in rap and music is infuriating. We need to abolish that shit too."

She added that the misogyny is also overwhelming in other fields outside of entertainment.

“Misogyny in entertainment, boardrooms, the WH, households, corporate spaces, army, church, let’s us all know ya’ll do not care about women on a human to human level and you never have,” she continued. “If you did it would have been ABOLISHED centuries ago. You had time.”

She does have a point, no?

Some took to Twitter to chime in with their own perspective. See below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Y’all can’t wait to call women every bitch , hoe , discuss violent acts against women, etc for clout in rap, rock, and through out music history. Misogny has NEVER been okay yet it has become normalized. Women didn’t create misogny, y’all did. SO YOU DO THE WORK to ABOLISH IT. — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather (@JanelleMonae) July 3, 2020

