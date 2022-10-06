Adidas X Ivy Park To Release Six New Pieces To The IVYTOPIA Collection

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

You can go months without hearing from Beyoncé, and thenBam! – a new album, Tiffany’s & Co footage , and new Ivy Park drip . That’s right, the Queen continues to apply pressure with the continuation of IVYTOPIA, the streetwear collection that launched earlier this year. Adidas x Ivy Park added six new pieces to the stylish, bold collection, and we’re excited!

If you loved the metallic look of IVYTOPIA, you’ll definitely enjoy the six additions that seal the deal on fall fashion. The brand takes streetwear to the next level with fun pieces like track pants, bucket hats, and anoraks.

I received a few pieces from the initial launch and fell in love. The vibrance and boldness of the collection spoke perfectly to the vibes of summer. With this latest drop, Beyoncé helps us transition to the fall with key pieces that are cohesive to the original collection.

If you’re an Ivy Park enthusiast like myself, then keep reading to see the latest IVYTOPIA drip, coming this Friday, October 7th. Find looks for you, your friends, family or even your children on adidas.com. Price range from $50 – $200 USD, and sizes range from 2T – 3XL.

