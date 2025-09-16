Adrien Broner Kicked Off Cam’ron’s It Is What It Is Podcast For Creeping On Stat Baby With Boyfriend Present

Cam’ron had to kick boxer Adrien Broner off his podcast after Broner made things awkward by flirting too much with co-host Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson.

Adrien Broner showed up to the show clearly drunk and kept calling Stat Baby “beautiful” while staring at her.

At first, Killa tried to shut it down calmly. He told Adrien Broner to stop, saying, “On some G sh*t we gotta stop, her boyfriend here.” But Broner didn’t take the hint. He kept going and said he was “mesmerized” by Stat Baby. That’s when Cam had enough. Cam’ron pulled out a bag of money, told Broner he would still pay him for showing up, but asked him to leave the set.

The clip of the moment went viral, and people online are giving Camron major props for standing up for his co-host and not letting things get out of hand.

Who Is Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson’s Boyfriend?

ChrisNxtDoor is a popular Twitch streamer and content creator. He’s part of the AMP group and is known for his funny videos, good energy, and storytelling. He often works with other big names like Kai Cenat and Duke Dennis, and he’s been building a strong fanbase of his own. Fans have always loved Stat Baby for her sports knowledge and strong presence on the show. Some people might not know, but she’s also been linked to AMP streamer ChrisNxtDoor.

They’ve been seen together on several streams, including one where they went on a double date with Kai Cenat and his girlfriend.

