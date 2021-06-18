HomeArts & Entertainment

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview [Photos]

Posted June 18, 2021

Jordan Brand shares its fall 2021 Air Jordan retro preview and it’s loaded with heat.

Whether you are still on the Air Jordan 1 wave, crave Air Jordan 3’s with elephant print, have an affinity for the Air Jordan 12 or can get enough of the Air Jordan 13, there’s something for you hear. Women also get plenty of their own flavors, too.

Air Jordan Retro 2021 Preview [Photos]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Women’s Air Jordan XIV Low

Women’s Air Jordan XIV Low Source:Nike

Inspired by red lipstick.

2. Air Jordan VI

Air Jordan VI Source:Nike



3. Air Jordan III Retro

Air Jordan III Retro Source:Nike

Reflective material on the elephant print.

4. Air Jordan XI Low IE

Air Jordan XI Low IE Source:Nike



5. Women’s Air Jordan IV

Women’s Air Jordan IV Source:Nike



6. Air Jordan XIII Retro

Air Jordan XIII Retro Source:Nike



7. Women’s Air Jordan VI

Women’s Air Jordan VI Source:Nike



8. Air Jordan XII

Air Jordan XII Source:Nike



9. Women’s Air Jordan I Hi OG

Women’s Air Jordan I Hi OG Source:Nike



10. Air Jordan V Retro

Air Jordan V Retro Source:Nike



11. Air Jordan I HI OG

Air Jordan I HI OG Source:Nike



12. Air Jordan XII Retro

Air Jordan XII Retro Source:Nike



13. Air Jordan I HI OG

Air Jordan I HI OG Source:Nike

"Employing a fresh, seasonal color scheme, this Air Jordan I HI OG features a genuine black leather upper with premium Pollen leather overlays and detailing atop a white midsole and a Pollen rubber outsole." but we say "Wu-Tang!"

14. Air Jordan I HI OG

Air Jordan I HI OG Source:Nike



