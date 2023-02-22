Alabama Star Brandon Miller Provided Gun Used In Shooting Death Of Young Woman

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to the latest from Carol Robinson of AL.com, Alabama law enforcement officially testified that Crimson Tide basketball player Brandon Miller was the person who brought the gun used in last month’s death of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris. The firearm belonged to former Univiversity of Alabama player Darius Miles, but Miles told Alabama police he did not shoot Harris.

Miles, Miller and Miles’ best friend, Michael “Buzz” Davis, hit up Tuscaloosa’s Twelve25 Sports Bar Jan. 15. Miller reportedly left because the line was too long. However, Miles then contacted Miller, asking the 2021 McDonald’s All-American to come back — but this time with the gun.

“’The heat is in the hat,’” Tuscaloosa detective Branden Culpepper said Miles told Davis. That was the alleged cue Miller had returned with Miles’ weapon. “There’s one in the head,” Miles then said, per Det. Culpepper, which was to let Davis know there was a round in the chamber.

Miles and Davis are being charged with capital murder for allegedly killing Harris for not accepting their advances that Sunday. She was in Tuscaloosa to visit her boyfriend, who was also at the scene of the crime. The couple was on their way to meet with Harris’ cousin when one of the men reportedly made advances toward Harris.

But when Harris and her boyfriend tried to leave the area in a vehicle, one of the suspects opened fire on them. DeCarla Cotton, Harris’ mother, told CNN that Harris’ boyfriend returned fire, hitting one of the men. She stated that police were able to connect who was involved to the shooting when the individual who was struck visited a local hospital for treatment.

Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats is getting heat for an apparently casual stance towards Miller’s involvement. “We’ve known the situation since [it happened],” he revealed in a news conference on Tuesday.

“We’ve been fully cooperating with law enforcement the entire time,” Oats continued. “The whole situation is sad.” He mentioned the squad was keeping the Harris family in prayer, particularly her 5-year-old son Kaine. But his follow-up statement about Miller’s connection to Harris’ death is making people upset.

“Can’t control everything anybody does outside of practice,” he added. “Nobody knew that was going to happen. College kids are out, Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time.”

Oats later tried to clear up his remarks. Watch the video above for his attempted backtrack, and here’s how Twitter is reacting to the whole situation so far:

