had a star-studded birthday celebration at Cipriani Wall Street, this weekend, bringing out all her famous friends for an epic night and even better photos!

Usher, Queen Latifah, La La Anthony, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Misa Hylton Da’Vinchi, and her Power Book II co-stars Latoya Tonodeo, and Woody McClain were all in attendance.

Mary stunned in two stunning mini-dresses that showed off her curves and chocolate skin. Mary was the center of attention wearing a show-stopping floor-length fur and custom embellished mesh dress by Matthew Reisman Collection before changing into a fuschia look.

Usher dazzled in an iridescent Tom Ford bomber, Fat Joe brought the fashions in a $17,000 Louis Vuitton fur, and Woody McClain gave us the cold shoulder in an all-white look.

Keep scrolling for all the best looks from Mary’s epic birthday party.

All The Fab Looks From Mary J Blige’s Star-Studded Birthday Celebration was originally published on hellobeautiful.com