An Ode To Alicia Keys’ Braids

Alicia Keys appears on the cover of her self-titled album ALICIA in her most natural form — the Show Me Love singer is rocking neat corn rows with squiggly baby hairs Saweetie would approve if. Keys released her seventh studio album at midnight, but if you’ve been following her on social media, you know sis has been on her grind for weeks now promoting the uplifting music with performances and virtual appearances.

In fact, Alicia Keys, in all her braided glory, has graced my TV screen at least a dozen times this week. And in a place I never thought I’d see keys and her piano — on the NFL network. As their spotlight artist of the month, there she was again, belting out her song beside a piano or singing Lift Every Voice And Sing before Sunday’s opener. That’s when it dawned on me, I had never seen a Black woman rocking corn rows like this on this channel. It sent me on a nostalgic trip leading back to her days when she popularized fulani braids upon her 2001 debut with Fallin.

Throughout her career, Keys has worn such a variety of braided styles and in 2019, brought back her iconic look when she wore plaits to host the Grammys. Her hairstylist, who was behind the look, modernized the singer’s love for braids and beads an adorned her hair with crystals.

From 106 & Park to the Grammys, Keys’ has stayed true to braided styles. As we celebrate the release of ALICIA, we celebrate two decades of her braids as well.

