And The Category Is…Face: Top Beauty Looks Of The Week (3/22-3/29)

View this post on Instagram

I have to say, been reading a lot about our #world and what’s been going on. It all feels like a #dream. However, I wake up and realize it’s not. This is our reality right now. My #anxiety started to kick in and I had to remember to focus on all the things that I can control and not the things I can’t. I also did a relaxation #meditation and just #prayed and somehow I felt better. #Love you guys! Very much. #Stay safe and #healthy. 🙏🏽