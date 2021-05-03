Andrew Brown Jr.’s Funeral Held As Questions Go Unanswered In North Carolina Police Shooting

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lingering unanswered questions surrounding the nation’s most recent high-profile police shooting of a Black person will be looming large as friends and family say goodbye to Andrew Brown Jr. at his funeral on Monday.

Following a weekend of protests calling for transparency from a local justice system intent on being anything but, Brown will be laid to rest in Elizabeth City, North Carolina — the same city where multiple police officers shot the driver to death while he was in his car driving away from them.

Two viewings were held Sunday night prior to Monday’s funeral at the Fountain of Life Church. The funeral is scheduled to begin at noon and will feature a eulogy by Rev. Al Sharpton. Members of Brown’s family, civil rights attorney Ben Crump along with local clergy and dignitaries were expected to deliver remarks, as well.

The funeral is private, but people wishing to pay their respects can watch online by clicking here.

Family lawyers contend Brown was driving away from Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies trying to serve him a warrant and did not pose a mortal threat when they opened fire. They also said shooting at a moving vehicle violates state law. They claim Brown was only holding his car’s steering wheel when he was shot in the back of the head.

It was nearly a week after the shooting when the district attorney claimed police only fired their guns after Brown struck them with his car — a narrative that was missing from initial law enforcement accounts.

Since that shooting on April 21, there has been a nonstop battle over making public all of the video footage, which suggests a possible police coverup, lawyers have said. Family members were finally granted last week the right to view all of the videos recorded during the shooting after only having been previously shown a 20-second “snippet” that was edited by prosecutors.

However, North Carolina Superior Court Judge Jeffery Foster‘s ruling included blocking those same videos from being publicly released for at least 30 days, after which he said he will review that decision based on how much progress has been made in the case. (It’s also worth noting that Foster’s Facebook page contains pro-police commentary and even called George Zimmerman‘s murder acquittal for killing Trayvon Martin “the right thing.”)

Bakari Sellers, who is representing Brown’s family, said those who viewed the edited video last week were shown “disrespect.” He said Pasquotank County Attorney R. Michael Cox claimed he was “not fucking going to be bullied” into showing the entire video.

In Pasquotank County, body camera footage cannot be released without a court order.

Meanwhile, Fox News added insult to literal injury when the conservative right-wing media outlet tried to assassinate Brown’s character in death by reporting his criminal past. Fox News reported that the warrant police were trying to serve to Brown claimed an informant allegedly bought illegal drugs from him for more than a year.

To be sure, there were no reports of drugs — or guns — being found in Brown’s car, making Fox News’ report the very definition of irrelevant. In fact, if there was anything illegal being done by Brown or on his person or in his car, the Fox News article would have prominently mentioned it. So would the cops. But in a telling sign nearly two weeks after the shooting, that has not happened.

It was in that context that Brown’s funeral was being held amid ongoing protests for there to be justice in his case as well as so many other recent and historical examples of Black victims of police violence being denied dignity in death.

Scroll down to see some of the scenes from Brown’s funeral and a weekend of protests demanding justice for his police killing.

Andrew Brown Jr.’s Funeral Held As Questions Go Unanswered In North Carolina Police Shooting was originally published on newsone.com