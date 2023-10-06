Another Fresh Start?: Damian Lillard Files For a Divorce Days After Blockbuster Milwaukee Bucks Trade

Power 107.5 Featured Video CLOSE

According to USA Today, court records show that the seven-time All-Star has filed for divorce from his wife, Kay’La Lillard.

She was his college sweetheart after the two met at Weber State University a little over ten years ago. The couple was only married for two years and share three kids together, including twins they welcomed in January 2021 and his older son, Damian Jr, born in 2018.

Court documents first unearthed by Willamette Week reveal Lillard initiated the split due to “irreconcilable differences” that “caused the irremediable breakdown of their marriage.”

Details of the case show that Kay’La moved out of the couple’s $7.7 million mansion in West Linn to another crib in the same neighborhood worth almost $3 million.

News of the divorce wasn’t surprising to some, as Kay’La hadn’t appeared in any of his social media posts for months. She also didn’t seem to be present at the Bucks’ welcoming rally earlier this week while Dame rangled all three kids alone.

He did shout her out on Mother’s Day in May, praising her for all her work as a mom.

“Takes a special person to wear all the hats that a mother does. I love you and I’m thankful to share what I’m most proud of with you!” he captioned an Instagram post.

It’s clearly a season of change for Lillard, who’s teaming about with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks as he fights for his first-ever NBA Championship. He requested a trade on July 1, hoping to join Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, but nothing materialized after months of speculation.

When the Bucks trade became official, in a lengthy farewell letter, Lillard thanked Rip City for their undying love for him during his 11-season Blazers tenure.

“Dear Rip City,” Lillard’s letter started. “I want to start off by saying this isn’t goodbye, it’s a see you later. My words have always been from the heart when it comes to you Rip City. I consider you my home as well as many of my family members and that won’t change.”

See how X (formerly known as Twitter) is reacting to the second big change this week in Lillard’s life.

Another Fresh Start?: Damian Lillard Files For a Divorce Days After Blockbuster Milwaukee Bucks Trade was originally published on cassiuslife.com