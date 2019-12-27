Antonio Brown To New Orleans Saints Chatter Kicks Off On Twitter

Antonio Brown isn’t going to let 2019 pass him by without his name being at the center of conversation and controversy. The talented, if somewhat erratic, wide receiver has Twitter in an uproar with chatter that he’s heading to the New Orleans Saints but many assumed the news to be another one of his over the top stunts.

Eagle-eyed football fans made note of Brown posting what looks like an official letter from the Saints and features the NFL logo at the top on the letterhead. Some observers thought the letter was fake due to the style of the logo, but reports online from reporters are saying that Brown is indeed in New Orleans today (December 27) for a morning workout according to sources.

Free-agent WR Antonio Brown is in New Orleans this morning, working out for the Saints, per source. Saints are doing their due diligence. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2019

If true, it would be the latest in a whirlwind of moves for Brown, who went from the Oakland Raiders and stormed off the team then landing with the New England Patriots before he was let go amid accusations of sexual assault and misconduct. Then he continued to fire off random missives towards the NFL and any other detractors then taking it all back in a hot and cold display of emotions.

However, Brown has been settled on that front of late and has said his desire is to return to the NFL despite saying quite passionately that he was done with football. By way of Saints-related blogs and other news outlets, Brown has been on the team’s radar for a while as the team has been seeking to boost its roster with proven talent.

We’ve got the reaction to the chatter of Antonio Brown possibly heading to the New Orleans Saints below.

